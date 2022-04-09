If you believe in the story of the red thread, in which two people are destined to be soul mates despite time, they probably believe that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are the personification of this legend of Eastern culture.

Both Hollywood characters resumed their romantic relationship after 17 years. During that time, they fell in love with other people and even had children; however, time brought them back together.

How did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affelck meet?

The year 2000 had just begun and both figures were looking to consolidate their careers. Two years later, they were presented with the opportunity to star in the movie “A Dangerous Relationship”, a film that, although it was a box office failure, had a greater meaning for Jennifer López and Ben Affleck, because on that shoot they fell in love.

There was a disadvantage: the interpreter of “Jenny from the block” was married to the choreographer Cris Judd, but that did not mean an impediment, since almost immediately she asked for a divorce due to “irreconcilable differences”. At the end of 2003, the famous couple revealed that they would marry after Affleck proposed to her with a dazzling 6.1-carat ring by exclusive designer Harry Winston.

Everything was going well. The passionate romance was about to consolidate itself on the covers of all the international entertainment media; However, just two days after the great event in Santa Barbara, California, Jennifer and Ben issued a statement that shocked everyone.

YOU CAN SEE: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged after resuming their romance

“When we started seriously considering hiring three decoy brides for three different locations, we realized something was wrong. We began to feel that the spirit of what should be the happiest day of our lives had been affected. We felt that what should have been a joyous and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends”, they expressed.

That’s right, they blamed the press for ruining this moment and for that reason they decided to postpone the event that was never taken up again, until now. However, there were also rumors of infidelity on the part of the “Batman” interpreter. Finally, at the beginning of 2004, Jennifer López made her breakup official with another statement and referred to this decision as her “first great heartbreak.”

Halftime: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had other couples

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

After the stormy breakup, JLO managed to find comfort and tranquility next to the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Marc Anthony, whom she married. They were together for seven years and as a result of their love their twins were born: Emma and Maximilian. It should be noted that the salsero was one of the great loves of the “Queen of the Bronx”.

The reason for this breakup was not due to infidelity, as was rumored, but to mental health problems on the part of the artist, which led her to ask for a divorce. She captured her details in her book “True love”.

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez kissed onstage during the Latin Grammys in 2016. Photo: Wireimage

“I was sitting while I was doing my makeup and suddenly I felt my heart beat out of my chest and I couldn’t breathe, I started to feel anxious. I wondered what was wrong with me and I went to my manager to tell him that something was going on, because I felt that I was going crazy (…). My mother was also there and she came to my side. It was one of those moments when you’re scared, but you can’t scream, I looked at Benny and my mother and said those words: I can’t go on with Marc. Then I burst into tears, “ JLO said.

YOU CAN SEE: Jennifer Lopez publishes first photo with Ben Affleck in a passionate kiss

He expressed that after that decision he came to consider that he could not keep his family together, as he commented in an interview with Oprah. Again, the superstar managed to get over this episode after meeting Alexander Rodríguez, a former professional baseball player, in 2017. They stayed for four years and also had wedding plans, but it all ended in mid-2021 due to trust issues.

Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez dedicated emotional messages for Valentine’s Day. Photo: Alex Rodriguez Instagram

“They both liked to spend more time together as a family, but it was difficult for them to maintain that special spark when they saw each other (…). She knew it was time to leave him. There were issues when it came to wedding plans and trust issues that I just couldn’t let go.” A source close to the singer revealed to ET Canada.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

For their part, Ben and Jennifer G were one of the strongest couples in Hollywood, having been married for ten years. The couple met on the set of “Pearl Harbor” in 2000. However, their attraction began in 2002 when they were shooting “Daredevil.” At the time, they were both in a relationship: Garner was married to Scott Foley and Ben was about to get engaged to Jennifer Lopez.

Some time later, both left their partners and in 2005 they were married in a private ceremony. Months later, Jennifer Garner gave birth to Violet, her first daughter together, and later to Seraphina and Samuel. Everything seemed to be going great, until their separation was made public in 2015, but it was only in 2018 that the paperwork was completed.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are caught walking with the children of the actor and Jennifer Garner. Photo: diffusion

“It was a marriage that did not work, this happens with someone I love and respect, but with whom I should no longer be married. In the end, we tried. We tried because we had children (…). I was like ‘I can’t leave’ because of my children, but I’m not happy, what do I do? What I did was drink a bottle of whiskey and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution,” Ben Affleck said in an interview with Howard Stern.

YOU CAN SEE: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would be looking for a house in Los Angeles to live together

These statements caused a stir, because fans assumed that the cause of his alcoholism was because he felt trapped in his relationship with the protagonist of the movie “If I were 30”; however, in another interview he denied it.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. Photo: diffusion

“What I said is making me look like the most insensitive, stupid and evil guy in the world. We talk a lot about my family, you know, about alcoholism, about my struggle with real things, about how you have to be accountable and loving, about how I’ve been working with my ex-wife… I’m very proud of the way we’ve been able to organize ourselves with our children, the best we could and always with them in mind, ”he commented on the Jimmy Kimmel show.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck resumed their relationship and now they will marry

17 years after their failed engagement, both Hollywood stars crossed paths again and resumed their love story. Their first appearance together occurred in 2021, in the midst of a pandemic, while celebrating the 50th birthday of Lynda, JLO’s younger sister.

In April of the same year, a close source revealed that they never stopped being friends, after the actor was seen at the artist’s mansion located in Los Angeles. In June, the networks exploded when the Page Six tabloid published images of the kiss between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Both were dining at the luxurious Nobu restaurant in Malibu when they were captured. In this form, ‘Bennifer’ returned. Later they began to arrive together at important events and even let each other take photos kissing passionately.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announce their relationship with a passionate kiss in the sea. Photo: Instagram capture

However, the latest news about this love story was that, this April 9, the interpreter of “On the floor” revealed that she is engaged, again, with the actor who gave life to Batman.

YOU CAN SEE: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are caught kissing and fuel rumors of romance

“I have some special and exciting news to share. If they are not in my close circle, they should go to my website; It’s where I share the most intimate things about me, “said Jennifer Lopez in a video posted on her Instagram account. Later, her younger sister, Lynda, revealed the photo of her coveted ring in one of her stories. In this way, the singer of Latin descent gives love a new opportunity.