JL50 Thriller the director: Shailendra Vyas The artist: Artists: Abhay Deol, Pankaj Kapoor, Ritika Anand, Piyush Mishra, Rajesh Sharma

JL50 Review: The first idea is that time keeps on going and we keep going with time. Another consideration is that time is constant. Let’s go Time is just present. The past and future are the flight of our mind. Director Shailender Vyas’s web series tells the story of JL50, an aircraft flying from Calcutta in 1984, which disappears in the sky but is found 35 years later in 2019. Crash. The question is, what is the secret of this flight that disappeared after years ago? Well here, the story starts with the search for another missing passenger plane AO ​​26.

CBI officer Shantanu (Abhay Deol) is assigned the task of investigating what is the news of an aircraft crash in the dense forest-mountains of West Bengal, because it was not the route of AO 26. Upon meeting the rescue operation officers there, Shantanu learns that the plane whose debris was found is not AO 26 but JL 50. Things start getting complicated. Shantanu has to solve the mystery as to what the matter is.

The OTT platform is a four-episode JL50 psychological thriller released on Sony Liv, which initially seems to be fun in this maze game. But this happiness does not last long because the story starts to weaken. The maze starts turning into a single track. AO26 is lost and the story of JL50 emerges like a raw science fiction. In which writer-director Shailender Vyas goes back to history until 263 BC, when Emperor Ashoka vowed not to shed anyone’s blood in the future after fighting the Kalinga war and tied the best knowledge of his time into nine book books. Tax hid from the world. In this, a book was handed over to the British and they started conducting research on it, which was considered useless after the independence of the country.

This webseries deviates from the path of adventure after a good start. Abhay Deol’s beard-like boredom starts growing on his face. She goes on losing her charm. Sadness takes the place of excitement in the story because JH50 pilot Bihu (Ritika Anand) was an open-minded girl according to her era. She was going to marry a boy but she became a mother even before taking seven rounds. The family told him that his child died after being born. After this Shailender also brought Naxalism in the story because no story of Kolkata and West Bengal can be complete without this trademark.

If history and Naxalism do not become heavy in the story, then Shailender came to physics and quantum physics as well. While giving a serious discussion on time travel, he said that it is not ‘Posebul’. This is only in the books because for time traveling people will have to walk at the speed of light. The amount of energy (one trillion electro watts) needed for this is not on earth. In this case, the subject of time travel is waste of time. By the time JL50 is over, you start thinking about it too. Waste of time.

Abhay Deol, who left the glow of his style in films like Manorama Six Feet Under, Oye Lucky Lucky Oye and Dev D, has faded in the early stages of his career. In the last ten years, his acting did not progress, nor did he become a reason to watch a film. Even in JL 50, he does not produce any effect. He does not seem to have the energy to investigate an interesting and brilliant case within him. He seems tired and tired.

Pankaj Kapur as a professor of quantum physics, Subroto Bose, certainly fit his role but Shailender marginalized him instead of putting him at the center of the story. Pankaj shakes hands and feet in the second part of the story while his introduction is only in the first part. Piyush Mishra’s role in the film will be counted among the worst characters of his career. Ritika Anand and Rajesh Sharma did what was left in their part. After all these things, save the time you have left.