New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the gift of his health scheme to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir today. They will launch the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PMJAY) “Health” (SEHAT) scheme. The plan will be launched in the virtual program at 12 noon. This scheme will benefit more than 1 crore people of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to news agency ANI, with the launch of ‘Health’, all the residents of Jammu and Kashmir will be covered under the scheme, irrespective of their socio-economic status. In this, people will get the benefit of health insurance up to five lakhs.

24,148 hospitals across the country will be able to avail benefits

According to the state administration, the names of the families of the state are also being added to their database, which were not in this database till now. Under this scheme, citizens of Jammu and Kashmir will get the facility of insurance under portability in 24,148 hospitals across the country.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is the world’s largest health insurance scheme fully funded by the government. In this, every family admitted to treatment in government and private hospitals across the country gets a cover of Rs 5 lakh annually. This benefit of Rs 5 lakh is available on family floater basis. Which means that one or all members of the family can use it.

The plan includes medical procedures such as oncology, cardiology, nephrology, and the cost of diagnostics and medicines up to three days of pre-hospitalization and up to 15 days after hospitalization. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will also be involved in the virtual launching program of the scheme for Jammu and Kashmir.

Also read

Farmers Protest: Farmers’ organizations gave indications of talks with the government, will decide in the meeting today

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman took first dose of Saudi Arabia amid controversy over corona vaccine