On 18 July, army personnel claimed to have killed three terrorists in an encounter.

Investigation revealed that the common citizens of all three Rajouri, used to work in Kashmir.

Police has now arrested two people in this case, whose role in the murder came out

Govind Chauhan, Srinagar

The dead bodies of the three laborers killed in the encounter in Amshipora area of ​​Shopian district of Kashmir will be handed over to their families. On behalf of the Director General of Police, it was said on Tuesday that the investigation in this case has reached its end. After that the police arrested two people. Whose roll came out in the murder. He has been taken on eight days remand.

On Wednesday, on behalf of IG Kashmir, it has been said that now the dead bodies of the three laborers will be handed over to their families. Their relatives living in Rajouri have been informed. Some legal formalities are to be completed after his arrival. After that, the dead bodies will be handed over to the family.



Army claimed to have killed terrorists in the encounter

According to the information, on July 18, an army team claimed to have killed three terrorists in Amshipora Shopian. The army was told that the terrorists were hiding in a house. He was killed in an encounter. But two days later, on behalf of three families of Rajouri, it was said that those who were killed are not terrorists but their sons who went to Kashmir for wage work. After this thing came out, there was a problem.



DNA investigation revealed the whole thing

The workers killed included Abrar Ahmed, Imtiaz Ahmed and Mohammad Ibarrar. He was buried in northern Kashmir after the army killed him. But Rajouri district administration was approached on behalf of the family. After which the investigation of the case started. SIT was formed to investigate the matter. After that the team of Kashmir Police went to Rajouri and collected the evidence. DNA samples of relatives of the deceased were taken. Which was mixed with the three dead. The DNA test showed that all three were residents of Rajouri.

Police arrested two people who killed

After this was clear, the police proceeded with their investigation and on the other hand the army has started the action of Summary of Evidence against the military officers and jawans involved in the encounter. During the investigation in this case, the police caught two people on Tuesday. During interrogation of him, a lot of things became clear. It is learned that he had a role in killing all three. On the other hand, after receiving the DNA, there was a continuous demand from the relatives of the dead to give back the dead bodies. After which the police has now decided that the bodies of the three will be handed over to the next of kin.



IG Kashmir said, bodies will be handed over to the family

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that we will hand over the dead bodies of the workers to their families. There is a legal process for this. Following the same, the dead bodies of the three will be handed over to the next of kin. Their families have been informed about this.