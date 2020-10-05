The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) detachment was attacked by militants on Monday near Pampore bypass in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Two CRPF personnel were killed in the attack, while three others were injured. Army personnel have started a search operation after siege of the area after the attack.

According to news agency ANI, militants started firing on the CRPF’s Road Opening Party (ROP) near Pampore bypass. Subsequently, the jawans also retaliated. However, five CRPF personnel were injured during this period. Later two soldiers were killed. The injured have been admitted to the nearest district hospital.

Let us know that for some time, the security forces are constantly wiping out the terrorists in Kashmir. Due to this, the spanking of terrorists has increased. Army personnel have piled many terrorists in the valley. Explain that there was an encounter between security forces and militants in Pulwama district last month (27 September). In this, the army killed two unknown terrorists.

Jammu and Kashmir: Five CRPF jawans injured after terrorists fired upon road opening party (ROP) of CRPF at Pampore bypass. They have been evacuated to District Hospital. More details awaited. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/zvK4ls05F3 – ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

A police officer had said that security forces surrounded the area and conducted a search operation on the basis of secret information about the hideout of militants in Sambura of South Kashmir’s Avantipura area. Subsequently, there was firing from both sides, in which two terrorists were killed.