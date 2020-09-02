The All Party Sikh Co-ordination Committee (APSSC) strongly criticized the Center for removing Punjabi from the Jammu and Kashmir Official Language Bill, terming it an ‘anti-minority’ move. The response comes after the Union Cabinet approved the inclusion of English and Urdu as well as Dogri and Hindi in the official language of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, APPSCC President Jagmohan Singh Raina said, “Separating Punjabi from Jammu and Kashmir Official Language Bill-2020 is an ‘anti-minority’ step.” Raina said that the Punjabi language was part of the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir before the provisions of Article 370 were abolished. He said that Punjabi language was recognized and certified in the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir.

‘The sentiments of the Sikh community have been pushed’



The Sikh leader said that the move has shocked the sentiments of the minorities, especially the Sikh community. He said that millions of people all over Jammu and Kashmir speak Punjabi language. Raina warned, “The government has taken an extreme step by separating Punjabi language which will create resentment among the minorities.” It is natural with this anti-minority move that people will react sharply. He sought to amend the bill to include the Punjabi language.

