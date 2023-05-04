The controversial author JK Rowling is apparently about to make huge profits from the recently announced TV series reboot of Harry Potterdespite plans to boycott it.

In case you missed it, the reboot of Harry Potter. Adapted by Maxthe series will retell the story of the seven main books of Harry Potterbut this time with a completely different cast.

This is expected to “attract a new generation of fans.” From the beginning, it was confirmed that Rowling would have a role as an executive producer on the series, but many former fans have made it clear that they will boycott it. However, according to the Daily Mail, Rowling could be about to earn 361,514,400 pesos a year thanks to the program.

For context, Rowling continues to face criticism for making damaging comments about the trans community, including an essay she published in 2020, titled JK Rowling writes about her reasons for speaking out on issues of sex and gender, in which she detailed her concerns that trans activism could somehow undermine the rights of cisgender women. Rowling is aware of the boycott and recently responded on Twitter:

“Terrible news, which I feel a duty to share. The activists I mention are trying to organize another boycott of my work, this time of the TV show Harry Potter. And since there is no deception about warning, I have taken the precaution of stocking up on a large quantity of champagne.

In a recent question and answer session, the chief content officer at HBO and MaxCasey Bloys, if you thought the producers might have a hard time casting the show because of the opinions of Rowlingbut didn’t answer directly, instead dismissing the question as “a very online conversation.”

“Our priority is what is on the screen. Obviously the story of Harry Potter it is incredibly affirming and positive and is about love and acceptance of oneself. That is our priority, what is on the screen. The TV show is new and we’re excited about it, but remember, we’ve been in the business of Potter for 20 years. This is not a new decision for us, we feel very comfortable with this franchise,” Bloys said.

Via: Gaming Bible

Author’s note: Will the new cast of Harry Potter? Will there be more inclusion in the casting that causes controversy? I’m morbid and curious to see how all this is going to turn out.