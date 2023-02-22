It is not at all a novelty JK: Rowling He is one of the public figures that have generated the most controversy on the internet, this is due to certain comments that were considered transphobic. Given this, many people have come out to want to boycott her most famous work, Harry Potter, and now it is known that the movements do not take away his sleep.

in the podcast The Witch Trials of JK Rowling presented by Megan Phelps-Roper, The English writer was asked if she thought about her legacy and how the things she said affected the way she would be viewed for years to come. Given this, she gave a response that could be considered a bit disinterested but also indicates that she is somewhat tired of the subject.

This is what he said:

I think you could not have misunderstood me more profoundly. I don’t walk around my house thinking about my legacy, what a pompous way to live your life thinking about what my legacy will be. Whatever! I will be dead, I care now, the living.

That means, that he is not too interested in the fact that they want to boycott projects that are related to his magnum opus, including the video game of hogwarts legacy It just came out a few days ago. It is thought that they could do some monetary damage to the author if it is not bought, but really the punishment would be against Warner and avalanche.

Via: MME

Editor’s note: For these moments trying to sabotage the game is already something that cannot be relevant, only in this way is it being given much more publicity. In addition, the author surely already received payment for copyrights years ago.