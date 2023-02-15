The saga of Harry Potter has always been one of the most popular in its market, the progenitor of urban fantasy has certainly marked more than one generation of readers. The great esteem of the public that has been shown over time both towards the work and towards those of the author has however recently been undermined by some declarations of the latter.

JK Rowling in fact, she has found herself embroiled in several accusations of transphobia in recent years and all because of her clumsy attempt to defend the feminist world. Often the trans community has referred to women with the nickname of “those who have menstruation” and it did not make the writer mad that she immediately corrected it as offensive.

Years later JK Rowling finally takes an opportunity to try to put things right. The February 21st the provocative media company of Bari Weiss will publish a podcast dedicated to the writer conducted by Megan Phelps-Roper and it seems that the UK author took the opportunity to correct what she said was just a misunderstanding. The podcast is called The Witch Trials of JK Rowling and will soon be playable from Spotify. Surely it’s not up to us to take a position on the matter but at the moment we only hope that things can be resolved in the best way.