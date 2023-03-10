series reviewFew people had heard of the thriller writer Robert Galbraith until 2014. Until it became known that behind this pseudonym Harry Potter creator JK Rowling was hiding. Immediately the books about the private detective Cormoran Strike received an avalanche of attention.

CB Strike: Troubled Blood Star rating ★ Star rating ★ Star rating ★ Star rating ★ Star rating ★ Detective Series (HBO Max)



For Rowling, the leaking of Galbraith’s identity was a disappointment. She would have preferred to tinker with these books in relative anonymity for several years. To see if she could achieve a second success story without her loaded name.

When her secret was known, sales figures naturally skyrocketed and film adaptations of the book series were inevitable. Four seasons are now available on HBO Max. Of which the last series of Troubled Blood is without a doubt the strongest.

All episodes feature Tom Burke in the title role as Cormoran Strike, a war veteran who runs a fairly successful detective agency in London. That may be called a small miracle because Strike has a serious drinking problem, never adapts and of course has a traumatic past due to his experiences in Afghanistan. He no longer runs as fast as lapwing to lay it carefully.

In addition to the constant solving of disappearances, the series has another element of tension. Will Strike and his studious and skilled assistant Robin Ellacott (played by Holliday Grainger) ever work out? She is in divorce, but Strike apparently does not have the courage, the will or the energy to conquer her.

What Troubled Blood better than previous seasons CB Strike is that in addition to solving the suspected murder of a female doctor from the 1960s, it also zooms in on the detective’s past. In particular, the relationship with his mother, stepfather and biological father is explored in depth. When his mother turns out to be terminal, his youth looms. Especially the bitter relationship with his father is now given more relief.

The main part is the search for a woman who disappeared decades ago. Suggestions about possible perpetrators, including a convicted serial killer, fly around the viewer. The denouement is very ingenious. If JK Rowling, excuse me Robert Galbraith, came up with this — and not the serial editors of her book — she deserves kudos.

