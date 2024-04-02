For some years now, the creator of the world of Harry Potter, JK Rowling, has been in the public eye and not exactly for the right reasons, since he has made some statements about the LGBT community that may offend those who identify with and are part of it. However, little by little things have calmed down, but when it was thought that the whole scandal was over, another situation has arisen but now with the new laws that are being implemented in Scotland.

Within this country, they are seeking to add a law reform that seeks to punish or sanction in some way those media people or those who perhaps do not have so much convincing power that they move masses to incite hatred, especially when they express their opinion on different topics. related to age, sexual identity, religion and more. Given this, Rowling He has not agreed, since that would necessarily mean changing his way of thinking in relation to things he has mentioned in the past.

In fact, through your account Twitter, Rowling She listed people from the community, mentioning the achievements they have had throughout their lives as women, then declared that it was an April Fools' joke, since according to her they are all men. She added that giving more opportunities to transgender people takes away the true visibility of those who were biologically born with that gender.

Here is the statement:

🎉🌼🌸April Fools! 🌸🌼🎉 Only kidding. Obviously, the people mentioned in the above tweets aren't women at all, but men, every last one of them. In passing the Scottish Hate Crime Act, Scottish laws seem to have placed higher value on the feelings of men performing their… — JK Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2024

Just kidding. Obviously, the people mentioned in the tweets above are not women at all, but men, every last one of them. I am currently out of the country, but if what I have written here is considered a crime under the terms of the new law, I expect to be arrested when I return to the birthplace of the Scottish Enlightenment.

After all the scandal that has arisen, the Dr. Nick McKerrell, law teacher at Glasgow Caledonian University, has mentioned that they cannot arrest her, since she has not exposed anything in a threatening manner or that directly physically attacks someone from the minority communities. Nevertheless, Rowling He would only be giving his point of view, so he is not committing a hate crime, or at least that is as stipulated in the texts.

Via: Telegraph UK

Editor's note: It is a fact that gives the point of view, but sometimes it seems that the lady uses her media power to attract slight attention, although yes, she is not inciting a revolt or anything that could really hurt people. We will have to see how the authorities take it later.