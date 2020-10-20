All efforts are being made to prevent the corona epidemic in the state, but workers and travelers are tearing it down at Lakhanpur, the gateway of Jammu and Kashmir. A case has been registered in Lakhanpur for illegally entering people without corona investigation. The Lakhanpur police have registered a case against two police employees for extorting people from a forged pass from the main checkpoint with a charge of Rs 400 per passenger. Both these policemen were suspended.According to the information, the deployment of these two police personnel was on the block near Lakhanpur Kovid-19. They were working to get money from people and cross them to Lakhanpur. For how long these people were getting people to enter Jammu and Kashmir, it has not been known yet. All these people are being questioned after the information of the case.

Fake pass was also recovered

It was told that a special team of police was monitoring the activities by placing a barrier near the Kovid-19 Test Center in Lakhanpur. As soon as the police stopped some people and questioned, it was revealed that the police employees took out the people with fake money and money. The two police employees were then identified. When those two police personnel were searched, six fake passes were recovered from them. The police employees have been identified as ASI Kishore Kumar and SPO Deshraj.

The fraud was revealed last month too

The police have registered a case against them and started investigating. The police is investigating how many people are involved in this task. Explain that last month, the police detained 12 people. These people were making laborers from outside states and taking money and filing money in Jammu and Kashmir without investigation.