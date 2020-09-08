Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were arrested in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. On Sunday, information was received that some mischievous elements were hoisting Pakistani flags at the main market of North Kashmir’s Hajin area at the behest of active Lashkar-e-Taiba militants, a police official said.

Officials said that the flag was hoisted with the intention of creating an atmosphere of fear and creating anti-national sentiments among the common people of Hajin town. The officer said that the police started the investigation by registering a case under the relevant sections.

Three people of Hajin arrested



He said that during the investigation, Mujib Shams, Tanveer Ahmed Mir and Imtiyad Ahmed Sheikh were arrested. All of them hail from Mir Mohalla area of ​​Hajin. All are being questioned.

Other items including hand grenade recovered



The officer said that the three admitted that they were involved in the incident. A hand grenade and a piece of cloth used to prepare the flag, a sewing machine and other items were recovered from them, the official said.

