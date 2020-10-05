The Pakistani Army on Monday opened fire in the areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district and fired mortar shells. The Junior Commissioned Officer of the Army has been martyred in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan. Let me tell you that on October 1, three army personnel were martyred and five others were injured in Pakistani firing and shelling at the forward posts of Krishna valley in Poonch district and Naugam sectors of Kupwara district.The spokesman said that Pakistan opened fierce fire at around 6.30 pm and violated the ceasefire without provoking shells from mortar. He said that the Indian Army also responded appropriately. Firing continued on both sides for some time. He said that at about eight o’clock in the night, Pakistani troops opened fire in the Deogar sector of Poonch district without firing and fired shells from mortar, which the Indian Army gave a befitting reply. Officials said heavy shelling was carried out by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. In the last 5 days, the fourth Indian Army soldier has been martyred in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

Residential areas are being targeted

According to information received from the army, Pakistan has also started shelling towards the residential areas. After this, the army has asked people not to go out of the houses. Firing started by targeting LOC checkpoints in the first Nowshera sector on behalf of neighboring country Pakistan. Light weapons were used for firing in it. After that big weapons were used from Pakistan. Residential areas were also engulfed in this.



Pakistan is firing in both sectors

Army spokesman Devendra Anand says that firing has been done from Pak side in both the sectors. Army personnel are alert on LoC. Apart from this, a youth has been arrested by the Rajouri police. Two grenades have been recovered from his possession. He was in a passenger vehicle carrying weapons for the terrorists. Apart from the grenade, AK rounds have also been recovered from his possession. The accused has been identified as Irrfan Ahmed Jral resident Shopian. Further action has been initiated by registering a case against him.