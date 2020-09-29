Jammu: The NIA investigating the narco-terrorism case of Handwara in Kashmir has raided the house of an employee posted in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Jammu on Monday. During the raid, some important documents related to this case were found from the employee’s house, after which the employee has been detained for questioning.

According to NIA sources, on Monday a raid was conducted at the house of a head constable posted in the office of Narcotics Control Bureau in Jammu. This head constable hails from Vijaypur in Samba district of Jammu and has been posted in Narcotics Control Bureau of Jammu for the last nearly a decade.

In fact, the NIA conducted the raid on June 11 in Handwara, Kashmir, on the basis of the interrogation of a Lashkar Narco Terror module. During the interrogation of 3 people arrested in this module, the name of an employee posted in Narcotics Control Bureau of Jammu came to light. NIA claims that during the search of the house of the Narcotics Control Bureau employee, many such documents have been found from which evidence of its involvement in Narco Terror Funding has been found.

Based on these evidences, this employee of Narcotics Control Bureau has been detained for questioning at his office in Gandhinagar, Jammu. On June 11, the Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a Pakistani Terror Funding Module and recovered 21 kg of heroin, 1.34 crore cash and a cash counting machine in Handwara, Kashmir. This module worked for Lashkar and the police also arrested 3 people of this module. The NIA is currently investigating this case.

