Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday condemned the terrorist attack on a security force team in Naogaum area of ​​the city in which two CRPF personnel were killed. He said that the martyrdom of the soldiers will not go in vain. Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants, who came on motorcycles, fired indiscriminately at security forces in Naogaum area, in which two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and three others were injured.

Will take revenge for martyrdom

The Lieutenant Governor said in his message that the government is committed to thwart the thinking of such people who want to derail the development of Jammu and Kashmir and disturb peace in such a terrorist attack. Sinha said, “The sacrifice of our CRPF jawans will not go in vain. I want to assure the people of Jammu Kashmir and the families of our brave soldiers that we will punish those who carry out such terror attacks. ”

The Lieutenant Governor prayed for the peace of the departed jawans and to provide their family with the power to bear this sorrow. He has also wished the injured soldiers to get well soon.

