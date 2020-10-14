The army foiled an infiltration attempt on Wednesday in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district. The army drove the terrorists back after firing. It is being told that the team of BAT (Border Action Team) was trying to come to this side from Pakistan. Security arrangements have been tightened throughout the area.According to the information, army personnel deployed in Tangdhar sector witnessed a stir on the LoC. The soldiers saw that a team from across the border was coming towards this side, which was secretly crossing the LoC. After seeing this action, the soldiers were alerted. The whole area was surrounded. As soon as that party entered this side, the army started firing from the side. Firing occurred on both sides for a long time. The terrorists then fled back. After his escape, a search operation was carried out in the entire area.

During the investigation, it was found that the Border Crossing Border Action Team was in the process of entering this side. After that the soldiers were to be attacked, but after seeing the movement in time, they were thwarted. Additional personnel have been deployed in this entire area. So that if there is any such attempt from Pakistan, it can be thwarted. Army sources say that the number of terrorists coming to this side was between three and four. Please tell that at this time the supply of arms is also being done by Pakistan. The plan to send terrorists to this side is being worked out before the winter season begins.