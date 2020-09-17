In the Avantipora area of ​​Kashmir, a joint team of police, army and CRPF together have recovered a hideout of Jaish terrorist organization. In this hideout, Jaish had set up an IED factory. Jaish had a plan to launch a major attack. But the whereabouts have already been recovered.

According to the information, security forces were informed that the movement of terrorists has been seen in a nursery in Gadikhal area of ​​Avantipora. Some people started coming to this nursery for a few days. After which the police started a search operation with the army and CRPF team together. The work of rinsing the nursery was started.

During the search operation, an underground facility was found in the nursery. There was an explosive inside. After which the bomb disposal squad was called. Two 250 liter tank were recovered on the spot. In which the terrorists kept 410 gelatin sticks in one tank and 50 detonators in the other tank. The detonator was destroyed on the spot. A lot of material for making IEDs was recovered from the spot. The search operation was resumed in the area. During the investigation, footprints of several people were found on the spot. It became clear that the IED was being prepared by the terrorists after coming to this hideout for a few days.



Jaish terrorist organization specializes in IED blast

Explain that the Jaish terrorist organization is considered to be an expert in the IED blast. In Kashmir, Jaish currently has many such terrorists who specialize in bomb making. In the past, Jaish has carried out many attacks in Kashmir in this way. Police officials say this item belonged to Jaish terrorists. This is clear from the evidence found by chance. Now some people are being questioned. So that it can be known that the terrorists had an IED and planned to attack.