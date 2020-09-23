Jammu and Kashmir’s female footballer Afshan Ashiq is among the top sportspersons in the country who will speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Fit India Dialogue session on Thursday. Afshan came into the news in 2017 due to stone pelting in Srinagar. Apart from goalkeeper Afshan, eminent people like Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, two-time Paralympic gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia, actor Milind Soman will speak to the Prime Minister during this season.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) said in the release, ‘This conversation will be online, in which the participants will share their stories and tell their fitness tips during their journey. Prime Minister Modi will also put his side for health and fitness.

“Other aspects related to nutrition, health and fitness will be discussed during this online conversation as fitness has become an important aspect of life in the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic,” he said. Three years ago, pictures of Afshan stoning the Jammu and Kashmir police made headlines in the national media.

She was still playing football at the time and her picture easily got noticed. He decided to promote women’s football in Jammu and Kashmir. The 25-year-old Afshan played as the goalkeeper of the Jammu and Kashmir women’s football team and later played for FC Kolhapur City in the Indian Women’s League in 2019. She also trains young players in Srinagar.