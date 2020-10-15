Former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has demanded after the secret meeting that all the old rights to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh be given back. Along with this, other parties including PDP-National Conference, Congress have named this alliance as People’s Alliance for Group Declaration.

After the meeting, Farooq Abdullah said, “We have named this alliance People’s Alliance for Group Declaration.” We demand that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh be given all the rights that have been taken away from us. The Government of India should return the rights of the people of the state which they used to get before 5 August 2019. ”

He said that we will meet again after a few days, in which the next steps we have to take will bring you before us. National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti were also present at the meeting. Farooq Abdullah called a meeting at his residence to prepare a blueprint for future action on the ‘Declaration of Declaration’ regarding the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti also attended the meeting. Mufti was released on Tuesday after 14 months of custody. On Wednesday, on meeting Mufti, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah told reporters that my father and I met Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba and asked her well after her release. He said that the PDP leader has accepted the invitation to attend the meeting of the signatories of the ‘Declaration Declaration’ on Thursday.

What is the secret declaration

The Declaration Declaration is a proposal issued after an all-party meeting held on August 4, 2019 at the National Conference President’s residence at Gupakar. It said that the parties have unanimously decided that they will work together to preserve the identity, autonomy and special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The struggle for the restoration of Article 370 will continue: Mehbooba

Mehbooba Mufti, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP President, resolved to continue her struggle for resolution of Kashmir issue and restoration of Article 370. Mehbooba was released on Tuesday night after 14 months of custody. Mehbooba said that the decision of the Center taken on August 5 last year was robbery in broad daylight. He posted an 83-second audio message on Twitter late Tuesday. In this, he said, we all have to take a pledge that whatever was taken away from us illegally, undemocratic and unconstitutional on August 5 last year, we will get it back. We will also have to work to resolve the Kashmir issue for which thousands of people gave their lives.