A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured in an encounter between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday. A joint operation is being carried out by CRPF, Army Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police team in this area.Police said a search operation was launched to surround the area after receiving information about the presence of militants in the Nawad area of ​​Charar-e-Sharif in central Kashmir. Intelligence inputs were found here on the basis of hiding of terrorists, based on which the police and CRPF teams along with the army were sent here.

The terrorists tried to escape

The officer said that the militants started firing when the security forces were searching the area. A CRPF jawan was injured in this firing. The security forces retaliated after which the encounter started. A high alert has been issued in this area. Also, a large number of soldiers have been sent here. Although here till now