After the implementation of the new Domicile Act in Jammu and Kashmir, the government has so far issued Domicile Certificate for a total of 12.5 lakh people. Last week, after getting a directive from Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha to speed up the work of issuing domicile certificates, it has been decided to do this work at a more speed. While giving this information on Tuesday, the principal secretary of the state government, Rohit Kansal, said that the process of issuing domicile certificate will be completed soon to more people.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal said that so far a total of 12.5 lakh domicile certificates have been issued in the state. These certificates have mostly been issued to those who were either permanent residents of the state or who already had a permanent resident certificate. Now the work of issuing domicile certificates will be intensified.

Manoj Sinha gave the deadline till 10 September



Earlier, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha directed the officials in the state to speed up the process of issuing Domicile Certificate and issue it without any hindrance. In this meeting, Sinha had said that the domicile certificate should be issued on all pending applications within 15 days, for which a deadline of September 10 is fixed. He had said that after this period there would be no excuse on the pending application and action would be taken against the non-performing officer.

