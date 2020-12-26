Srinagar: National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the People’s Alliance for Group Declaration has won the most seats in the District Development Council elections held in the state. He said that we had formed an alliance before the election, not after the election. People voted us joint. BJP’s vote share is more than ours, one reason for which they fought more seats than us.

Along with this, Omar Abdullah said, “Some officers of the government have started arrests and threats after the results. The only motive is that in the districts of Kashmir Provision, in which the results can be changed and the DDC chairman can make another party except the secret group, this work is going on loudly. ”

Earlier also, after the announcement of DDC election results, he accused the administration and police in Jammu and Kashmir of helping in horse trading and defection. He also alleged on Friday that some parties were using money, muscle and governmental coercion to increase their numbers.

Omar Abdullah had tweeted, “It makes it clear why our leaders in Shopian district are being kept by the police under ‘precautionary grief'”. Jammu and Kashmir police and administration are helping in horse trading and defections. ”

In another tweet he said, “This administration should be ashamed for doing partisan politics for the benefit of the ruling party and their puppets.” These parties could not win seats, so now they are using money, muscle power, intimidation and government pressure to increase the number …. ”

