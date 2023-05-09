“Jj4 did not kill Andrea Papi”: the expert report that would exonerate the bear

“It wasn’t the Jj4 bear that attacked Andrea Papi”. An animal rights association claims to have the evidence to exonerate the animal captured in recent weeks in Trentino. According to an expert report cited by the Loyal Anti-Vivisectionist League, the runner in Val di Sole was killed by a male bear and not Jj4, destined for slaughter on the basis of orders signed by the president of the province, Northern League member Maurizio Fugatti.

“From the report taken from the forensic veterinary report that comes from the legal representative of Leal Aurora Loprete, we learn that it was not the JJ4 bear that attacked Andrea Papi but the following is proven”, reports a press release from the association, which filed with the TAR the forensic reports carried out by Dr. Roberto Scarcella and Dr. Cristina Marchetti. “‘An animal’s teeth, for forensic veterinary medicine, have the same value as human fingerprints and therefore science in this report denies the lies told by Fugatti: in fact, the reports state that: ‘Lesions identifiable as by penetration of a pair of canines characterized by a distance typical of the canines of an adult male bear’”.

“Female bears”, continues the press release, “in fact have smaller measurements than males both in terms of body mass and dental measurements and the report goes on to add further details: ‘As correctly reported by Dr. Barbareschi, the injuries found are not attributable to a predatory activity, the body, in fact, shows no signs of consumption. The description of the injuries does not even correspond to the injuries that occur in the event of an attack aimed at eliminating the opponent’”.

The association also highlights potential doubts about the identification of the bear itself. “finally, referring to molecular investigations, a clarification is mandatory: ‘Since the thirty population is a population deriving from a few progenitor subjects, we know that it is characterized by limited genetic variability. If, on the one hand, various unofficial sources express themselves with adverbs of uncertainty (example: presumably), on the other hand, on the contrary, the provisions envisaged on the fate of the bear allow us to deduce that the identification took place with a high degree of certainty’ . The report ends with: ‘Regarding the nature of the attack, it can be traced back to a protracted attempt by the bear to remove and dissuade the victim. Even with regard to this aspect, the evidence found does not allow the harmful action to be classified either as a deliberate attack or as a predation’”.

Gian Marco Prampolini, president of Leal, has asked for “the immediate release of the bear” and the immediate resignation of Fugatti and his council. “At the moment it is not known what may have frightened the bear, but science exonerates the female bears in Trentino; and the type of attack definitely exonerates all bears,” he said.