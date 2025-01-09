JJ Vaquero spoke about his daughter Luna when remembering her ‘earth swallow me’ moment in Martinez and brothers during Wednesday night. The comedian acknowledged that Luna spent a lot of time with the actor Raúl Cimas: “His acid humor has rubbed off on him.”

“She failed an exam and I told her that the next time she failed, I would punish her for life,” he recalled. “I was going to take a nap and she started to play the flute. It seemed Kiko Rivera without autotune“, he recalled with a laugh.

The comedian was bothered by the noise and went to try to stop it. “Tomorrow I have a flute exam and you told me that If I fail you punish me for life,” Luna responded, aged between five and nine, according to her father.

“The next day I went to look for her at school and she told me that she had been the best in the class, so I approached the teacher, proud of it,” he introduced the end of the funny anecdote. “The teacher told me that they didn’t teach the flute that year.“He laughed when he remembered how his daughter hesitated.

In addition to the anecdote, to understand the humor that little Luna was in, Vaquero added another shorter, but funny anecdote. “To a man from the neighborhood who He had a lot of forehead, he called him the ‘breakwater’‘, and he approached him saying ‘hey, hey,’ he laughed at the joke.