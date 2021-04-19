Anthony Fauci, the chief infectious diseases physician of the United States, said the decision to suspend the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine in the country could be canceled on Friday.

“By Friday, we should receive an answer to the question of what to do next with (the vaccine – Ed.). It seems to me that we will not go further than Friday in the matter of extending the suspension, “he said in air ABC News Sunday, April 18th.

At the same time, Fauci noted that he does not think that the use of the vaccine will be “completely banned” in the States. He suggested that it would be used with some restrictions.

“I’m not sure what they will be: gender, age … or they will issue some kind of warning,” he concluded.

Earlier, on April 15, an expert group from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention refrained from making new recommendations on the use of the vaccine.

On April 13, the United States recommended to suspend vaccination with Johnson & Johnson for safety reasons, as the country has already identified six severe cases of thrombosis after being vaccinated with this vaccine. One of the patients died.

After that, Johnson & Johnson announced the suspension of the vaccine launch in Europe. At the same time, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) indicated that the relationship between the drug and the formation of blood clots has not yet been confirmed.