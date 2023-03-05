The African Olympic Committees have declared themselves in favor of the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the Paris-2024 Olympic Games. This decision goes against Ukrainian demands, since the invaded country rejects the presence of Russian or Belarusian athletes in Paris, even under a neutral flag.

The African Olympic Committees have voted in favor of the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, they announced on Saturday, March 4, at the Executive Committee of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ACNOA) in Nouakchott ( Mauritania).

“Members were unanimous in favor of the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in all international competitions,” ACNOA said in a statement. “This will allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the Paris-2024 Olympic Games in complete neutrality and without any sign of identity,” the statement added.

The African Olympic Committees thus align themselves with the position of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and join the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), which had proposed at the end of January to integrate these athletes in its regional competitions, such as the Asian Games, expressing their support for the IOC position.

Not be “expelled from the competition solely because of your passport”

The Olympic body outlined a roadmap at the end of January to reinstate Russians and Belarusians, excluded from world sport since the invasion of Ukraine, under a neutral flag, as long as they had not “actively supported the war in Ukraine.”

“No athlete should be excluded from the competition solely because of their passport,” said the IOC executive.

This is also the opinion of ACNOA, which “has agreed to reaffirm that politics cannot put pressure on sport and take away all its noble values, which revolve around peace, unity and solidarity”: “athletes should not pay under no circumstances the high price of a conflict, whatever it may be and wherever it may be,” the statement said.

The IOC’s proposal to readmit Russians and Belarusians is far from unanimous.

In a joint letter, the result of a conference organized on February 11 between the sports ministers of some thirty countries, including France, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Poland, the United States and Canada, a coalition of countries asks the IOC for “clarifications ” on the neutrality required of Russian and Belarusian athletes as a condition for their participation in the Paris Olympics.

Ukraine opposes the possibility of Russian and Belarusian athletes participating in Paris, even under a neutral flag, and has threatened to boycott the competition.

*Article adapted from its original in French

with AFP