Ensuring the advancement of health for all humanity requires not only courageous leadership, but also a culture built on integrity, responsibility and ethics. Characteristics that have always been part of the DNA of Johnson & Johnson MedTech Italia – underlines the company in a note – a company that operates in the MedTech technology sector, which today confirms its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion by overcoming the audit managed by Bureau Veritas Italia and certified for gender equality (UNI/PdR 125:2022).

The result – we read – adds to the initiatives and numbers that tell the story of the company's approach in which already in 1886, the year the group was founded, 8 out of 14 employees were women. Today, out of approximately 700 people who work at J&J MedTech Italia, 60% are women: 59% hold managerial roles, with women representing 50% of the management staff. The certification for gender equality was issued on the basis of the analysis carried out on 6 areas of interest: culture and strategy, governance, HR (Human resource) processes, opportunities for growth and inclusion of women in the company, remuneration equity by gender, protection of parenthood and work-life balance.

Over the years, the commitment to the issues of diversity, equity and inclusion, in line with the principles of the 'J&J Creed' (the charter of values ​​that guides the company's work towards its people, customers and communities of reference) – continues the note – has led the company to achieve important goals both in internal policies and in external recognition, also thanks to the commitment of employees catalysed in the Employee Resource Groups (ERGS), groups of self-organised employees whose objective is to raise awareness and engage the organization on some social issues inherent to the world of De&i (Diversity, equity & inclusion). Among these is the 'Women Leadership & Inclusion' (Wli) group, founded over 25 years ago with the aim of promoting inclusion, professional development and networking for women in the company.

“Our Creed guides us every day in the need to guarantee an inclusive working environment in which each person must be considered and valued while respecting the diversity and dignity of all – states Gabriele Fischetto, president and CEO of Johnson & Johnson MedTech Italia – Obtaining certification for gender equality is a testament to the work that our company has always done to ensure that the principles of equity and inclusion are an integral part of every area of ​​our organization and our culture.”

“We are aware – adds the manager – that the schemes and models of the past no longer work and that to build a resilient and sustainable future for everyone, and especially for the young generations, today's companies and leaders have the task of transforming the challenges into opportunities, embracing the cultural progress offered by the valorization of diversity and the promotion of an inclusive culture within one's organizations. In our company – concludes Fischetto – we are already witnessing the positive impact that all this is capable of generating and we want continue to progress, hoping to be a virtuous example for our country, where there is still much to do.”