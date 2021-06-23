The front Jose Juan Macías could have the hours counted in the team of Chivas del Guadalajara. And it is that after several rumors about his possible destiny, the main media report that the ‘JJ’ is one firm from leaving Mexico to fulfill his dream of playing in the Old Continent.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
According to the first reports, the attacker from the chiverío is in the sights of Getafe in Spanish football. The reports indicate that coach Míchel González is the one who has already raised his hand to get the services of Jose Juan Macías, to whom they are looking for a loan.
“In Chivas they are willing to let José Juan Macías leave and they would even consider the possibility of letting him go on loan, to help the development of the footballer who was trained in the basic forces of the rojiblancos,” said the media. ESPN.
STOVE FOOTBALL: Romo, Mellado, Ibarra, Fabián and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Medina, Escoboza, Rodríguez, ‘Dedos’ and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
Stove football: 5 Liga MX teams that need to sign Orbelín Pineda
If I didn’t leave for Europe. These would be the five teams that need Orbelín Pineda the most at this time
STUFF FOOTBALL: Sansores, Escoboza, ‘Dedos’, Castillo and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
According ESPN, not only the Getafe He is interested in being able to sign him, since there are three more teams in Europe that will be fighting for his services, although the source does not indicate which are these teams that seek to hire the ‘JJ’, but they want it in the same way as a loan.
It should be noted that his departure to Getafe is not a crazy idea, since in 2020 Míchel González made clear his interest in signing Mexican footballers, including Jose Juan Macías, this for his soccer qualities.
“There are high-level players. It would take me to Jose Macias, Sebastián Córdova, Jesús Gallardo, Andrés Iniestra and Johan Vásquez to Europe. They have great physical capacity, but they have to try to change their mentality because in Europe they compete a lot from training sessions, they take them as matches, “he said.
This is how Macías could finally be fulfilling his dream reality of playing on the other side of the pond. After his low level of play shown in the tournament that concluded, the news surrounding his departure died, but now, he seems to be closer than ever.
Leave a Reply