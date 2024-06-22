Bangkok (Union)

The national jiu-jitsu team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, began its journey in the Grand Prix Championship, hosted by the Thai capital, Bangkok, by winning 5 medals, after a strong performance by Emirati girls who shone remarkably in the competitions.

The first day of the championship competitions was allocated to the women’s category, and the medals achieved by our national team champions varied between a gold medal, a silver medal, and three bronze medals. Balqis Al Hashimi succeeded in achieving a gold medal in the 45 kg weight category, while Aisha Al Shamsi was crowned with a silver medal in the same weight category in an all-Emirati final, while the medals achieved Bronze: Maitha Shuraim, 48 kg, Asmaa Al Hosani, 52 kg, and Shamma Al Kalbani, 63 kg.

Mubarak Saleh Al-Menhali, Director of the Technical Department at the Jiu-Jitsu Federation, praised the performance of the champions who succeeded in climbing the podium today in light of the strong competition, stressing that the unlimited support that the sport enjoys from the wise leadership paved the way for this generation to maintain the sustainability of achievements and consolidate the country’s leadership in the arenas. Continental and international Jiu-Jitsu.

He said: “We trust in the abilities and capabilities of our national team’s heroes to shine in various competitions, especially since they are keen to adhere to the instructions of the technical staff, which is clearly reflected in the successes and achievements that they translate into reality. The dedication and discipline shown by the champions in training and competitions embodies the team spirit and teamwork, and translates the competence and experience of the technical staff in developing talent and honing their skills.”

Al-Menhali explained that the superiority of the champions in the competitions of the first day of the tournament and their success in defeating a group of elite international players achieves the goal of participating in such tournaments, which is the ideal preparation for the upcoming international competitions, most notably the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Greece, and the Asian Indoor Games. And martial arts in Thailand.

For his part, Brazilian Ramon Lemos, coach of the national team, said: “I congratulate the female players for this spirit, mentality of victory, and diligence until the last moment of the fights. The champions adhered to the directives of the technical staff and were able to control the most difficult stages of the fight, which reflects the highest levels of focus and determination.”

He added: “In the past period, we have been keen to work on a set of advanced fighting arts and skills, according to an integrated training program that guarantees the highest levels of physical and psychological readiness for the players, so that they are ready to compete and overcome the elite of international players. Perhaps this achievement is the best evidence of our work and our training approach, in which we are keen.” To constantly develop it.”

Balqis Al-Hashemi, who achieved gold in the 45 kg weight category, said: “I am proud to have topped the podium, and I am happy that our continuous efforts and intense preparations over the past days helped me achieve this distinguished achievement.”

She added: “We will continue training with the same resolve and determination in the coming months, based on our awareness of the importance of the competitions that await us, especially the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Greece, in which we will strive to excel and maintain its title for the fifth year in a row.”

In turn, Asma Al Hosani, who achieved a bronze medal in the 52 kg weight category, says: “I am happy to achieve this medal and rise to the podium. Obtaining the bronze medal is the result of many sacrifices and benefiting from the development opportunities that the federation provides us. I fought a number of difficult fights against a group of professional female athletes, but Thanks to determination, persistence, and adherence to the instructions of the technical staff, I was able to achieve this achievement.”