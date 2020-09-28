The central government is preparing to resume the process of regular visits of central ministers to Jammu and Kashmir. Union Minister Jitendra Singh gave this information on Sunday.

During a meeting with Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Jitendra Singh has indicated to restart this process. This process was started on the advice and initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will be brought back on track with the outbreak of the Kovid-19 epidemic slowing down.

LG #JammuAndKashmir Sh @manojsinha_ called on for an extremely enriching exchange of views on various UT related issues. pic.twitter.com/HKIIvaiRhR – Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) September 27, 2020

Jitendra Singh said that the visit of 36 Union Ministers between two weeks in January has yielded very satisfactory results. This has also raised hopes among the local people for better resolution of their problems. The Union Minister also referred to the special initiative being taken by the Ministry of North Eastern States, under which three Bamboo clusters will be set up in the Jammu region. From this, incense sticks, charcoal and baskets will be made.

A Bamboo Technology Center will also be set up in the Union Territory, to promote Swayudhyam in the Bamboo region. Singh said that the development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region is a priority of the Modi government. In the last five-six years equal attention is being paid to the equal development of both the regions.