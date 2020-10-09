When Kanshi Ram was alive, and when his party was moving towards becoming a force, the leader of a big party met him. Kanshi Ram was known for saying very good things. They did not care what the status of the front man was. They used to say what they had to say. That leader met Kanshi Ram through a BSP missionary. Kanshi Ram asked for what purpose did you come to meet, then his answer was, I was just interested in your philosophy. Kanshi Ram said that nobody does my philosophy without any purpose. If only Darshan was intended, then Darshan was done. I still have a lot of work to do. The leader looked nervously at the missionary. He indicated that come straight to the cause. The leader started telling the motive, ‘Sir, if you have my permission, I want to contest from your party. It is guaranteed that you will win the seat. Kanshi Ram said, ‘You have come to the wrong man. I am not looking for people who win seats. I am looking for people who can stay. Now you can go. ‘ There was silence in the room, but Kanshi Ram was absolutely normal, nothing seemed to happen. They now moved towards meeting other people. It is a matter of fact that after his absence, tickets are now being distributed in his party like other parties. The reference to this incident is because the game of changing parties is going on with great vigor on the occasion of Bihar elections. Those who are not getting tickets, there is no hesitation in changing the party and ideology.

It is not like what has been happening in Bihar like never before. Getting tickets is now the priority of leaders, no matter the party. Socialist leader, popularly known as Chhote Lohia, the late Janeshwar Mishra had said in an interview while living in the Samajwadi Party, ‘Ideology is not like clothes worn in a cupboard that today, if you do it today, wear a red kurta, tomorrow you will Wore a black shirt. Ideology is like a soul. When a person visits me in the dark of night in the greed to get a ticket from Samajwadi Party, he may not feel any embarrassment, but I definitely feel that I have to talk to such a person today. Whose soul is dead. Janeshwar Mishra had admitted in that interview that ‘on many occasions in the changing politics, they are forced to close their eyes’.

This was natural because the priorities of the parties had started changing. Things have changed completely now. The parties are now fully convinced. They need a winning candidate. At the time of ticket distribution, it is no longer thought that how many days will the person stay together? It has become more important for political parties to strengthen the ‘game’ of the number one. It is being assumed that if the people reach the position of forming the government, then no one is going to leave the person with them, on the contrary people of other parties can be broken. But if the required numbers are not reached, then there is a danger of dropping out of the race, as well as a breakdown of the party. The parties find the ‘Jitau’ candidates a ‘bargain for profit’ even in the sense that they do not bother to raise ‘election expenses’. The late Ramsharan Das, who had been Lohia’s partner, used to recall the old days, stating that ‘there was a time when parties had to raise funds to meet their candidates’ election expenses’. But in later days ticket candidates were asked how much they could spend in the election? The richer one is, the greater his chances of getting tickets.

But the side effect of coming from sustainable to Jitau has been that not only during the formation of the government, but whenever a political crisis arises, the first priority of the parties is to hide their legislators. The parties know that these people who have won, have no emotional attachment with them. He also has no connection with ideology, so it is very easy to change his face. They can change frost anytime. And this is happening continuously. An anti-defection law was introduced to prevent defection and a condition was added that if less than two-thirds of the members separated from the party, their membership would be lost. But the parties themselves neutralized this law. He started a new trend of resigning from the membership of the House. In the by-election, they give him tickets from his party. Membership through defection law prohibits contesting elections during that term of the House. When such games are to be played, then the parties do not even need durable candidates. On many occasions, such instances were seen that the candidate did not even understand the need to subscribe to the party, and he got the ticket. Both parties and candidates have started on the path of power requirement.