Bribri woman cooking in her home, in Talamanca, Costa Rica. In a photo provided by the Jirondai project. eric safe

The indigenous languages ​​of America could disappear this century if the peoples who know them begin to stop transmitting them. With the idea of ​​maintaining this legacy and recovering the Costa Rican cultural roots, a group of musicians entered various indigenous communities and discovered that in that oral tradition their lyrics spoke of gastronomy, cooking and memory.

Of the 5 million inhabitants that Costa Rica has, only 2.8% of its population is indigenous. However, behind this tiny but significant piece of information, lies the seed of the history and culture of a country that denies its origin. Since the time of colonialism, the native culture and its legacy began to be lost; and with it their language, their traditions, their worldview, their songs and their gastronomy to the point of leaving this nation practically orphaned of identity and past.

More information

“We are a people who do not know where we come from. The generations that are now between 40 and 80 years old have grown up without knowing their origins, denying their indigenous roots and marginalizing these peoples”, explains Pablo Bonilla (40 years old, Heredia, Costa Rica), chef at Sikwa —person non-indigenous translated from the Bribri language—, a restaurant turned gastronomic education and information center that sells food. “In all of Central America there is a latent native presence, but in Costa Rica the myth of being descendants of colonizers and very little indigenous was created,” says Luis Porras, director of Proyecto Jirondai, who was born 17 years ago with the aim of recording the ancestral songs of Costa Rican communities in order to recover part of the memory and legacy of this country. “Through these songs, from lullabies to love or friendship, we can build fragments of our nationality. In the texts of their melodies we find ancestral knowledge, art, knowledge, traditions and, of course, gastronomy, as in those of work, sowing, grinding or gathering that women use to carry out these tasks”, she adds to explain that these melodies, since they do not have a written form, serve to safeguard the knowledge of these communities.

In the case of the work songs, the women use them to encourage themselves, create rhythms to be synchronized when grinding corn or cocoa, maintain an atmosphere of joy and be aware of the importance of the action they carry out. “The chicha preparation song talks about how to shell the corn, to teach the names and colors of this food to the youngest, about the preparation and what it means for her people that they continue doing this work. More than recipes, they are the way to transcend when preparing a drink or food”, clarifies Porras.

When Pablo Bonilla entered to document the gastronomic area in Proyecto Jirondai, the community not only had to open the doors of his town, but also those of his house and his kitchen which, as linguists say, explains Luis Porras, “is where it is determined whether a language is alive or dead.” At that time, the cook had been doing research for several years on his own behalf, but Bonilla spent five more years traveling to the Bribri and Cabécar communities in the Talamanca jungle. There he delved into his elaborations, techniques and products, got to know his celebrations up close, delved into his environment and at what specific time they did certain songs or dances, but in no case did he travel there to take recipes and reproduce them. It was 2018 when Bonilla, with all those years of research and knowledge that she had acquired through the Jirondai Project, decided to close the restaurant she had (Tomillo) and open Sikwa, a place where ancestral cuisine and indigenous knowledge are put on the table to make them known to the local and international public. “I also belonged to the percentage of Costa Ricans who were unaware that this population existed. When I began to investigate it, I couldn’t believe how I had grown, having been denied my roots and thinking about how nice it would be for our country to know the richness of our diversity”, says the chef, emphasizing that these melodies focus on understanding through his worldview why and when certain actions are carried out.

Alguashte—nixtamalized green papaya with ground meat, peanuts, and squash seeds—by chef Pablo Bonilla, from the Sikwa restaurant in San José, Costa Rica. eric safe

Entering an indigenous community to learn about their ways of life and their cuisine is not easy. These are years of creating relationships of trust and friendship based on respect and solemnity for a culture that has been violated on numerous occasions and is on the verge of disappearing. For this reason, working with an ancestral recipe book that has been passed down from generation to generation and the knowledge of the natives is quite a challenge. “We have to be coherent in the message that we send through the dishes so as not to end up doing colonialism through the kitchen. Sometimes a community is going to learn and the recipes are presented in the European way without realizing that we are doing the same as five hundred years ago”, says Bonilla, explaining that in the end what it is about is “to bring these two dimensions in which we live closer together through a rich dish that respects their civilization at all levels. It is not about improving the recipes, we have to make people see it appealing, that they come to try it and are interested in the cultural part of the food”.

Preparations such as their empanadas pejibajehe alguashte —green papaya nixtamalized with ground meat, peanuts and squash seeds—, the chilotes sautéed with garlic butter, cilantro and bagaces cheese or the arracache mincemeat with oyster mushrooms and toasted tortillas, are examples of the elaborations found in the ancestral recipes and that Bonilla brings to the Sikwa table without misrepresenting them and with the deepest respect.

Sautéed chilotes with garlic butter, cilantro and bagaces cheese by chef Pablo Bonilla, from Sikwa restaurant, in San José, Costa Rica. Photo provided by the property. eric safe

“When people from the communities come to the restaurant and I show them what I do with their recipes, the most important thing is their criticism. They are proud to see that their kitchen is in a restaurant run by white people and that the recipes of their culture are tested by people who until now rejected them,” says this cook, whose job has become being a speaker, a showcase to publicize ancestral Costa Rican cuisine and its native products, most of which come from these communities. This is the essence of what Jirondai means, the name of a two-faced shaman who teaches that one cannot look into the future without turning back to know the roots from which one came.