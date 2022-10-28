Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Many observers and football experts believe that France coach Didier Deschamps should include Milan striker Olivier Giroud in the final list that will participate in the 2022 World Cup, which he will announce on November 9.

Among these experts is the Brazilian Juninho, the former sporting director of Olympique Lyonnais, and the former player of the team.

And if Deschamps included this striker, the second historical scorer for the “roosters” team in the last gathering of the team last September, the issue of including him this time is not certain, because the coach included him at the time, due to Karim Benzema’s injury, while Giroud does not know yet, whether he was in Deschamps accounts this time or not.

Juninho said: Deschamps must settle this issue in Giroud’s favour, because his presence is a “technical necessity.”

He added: There is not the slightest conflict between the presence of Benzema and Giroud together in the team, on the contrary, it will be more beneficial for the team, and in any case, Deschamps still has time to settle on his last options, and he has the right to take 26 players instead of 23 in the World Cup. “But he might not, and any coach is completely free to choose between the two numbers, and I can never imagine not having Giro on the list, even if there are more young players in the spearhead position.

Juninho said: Giroud’s presence will be important for Benzema, Deschamps’ first choice, and Kylian Mbappe, unless either of them suffers an injury that prevents him from participating, and Giroud will be useful if Deschamps applies the 4-4-2 method.

Juninho admitted that when deciding between Benzema and Giroud, he would definitely choose Benzema, but Giroud is the only player who can make you apply the 4-4-2 method at your best, if you take advantage of two quick wings on both sides of the field.

“I think Benzema is so smart that he can benefit from having Giroud by his side,” he added.

It is noteworthy that Olivier Giroud is living his best days with Milan, and recently scored a goal in the Champions League, and scored 4 goals in the Italian League, “Calcio”, and assisted two goals.