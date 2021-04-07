Former CSKA football player Czech Jiri Jaroshik told Izvestia about what he expects from the Real – Barcelona match, which will be held in Madrid on April 10 as part of the 30th round of La Liga.

The footballer explained that he loves Spanish football and is looking forward to this game. In his opinion, this match may be “the most decisive this year in the race for the championship.”

Jarosic himself will root for Barcelona and believes that the captain of the Catalans Argentinean Lionel Messiah currently looks much better than at the start of the tournament.

“They (Barcelona – Ed.) Have lost a lot of points, including Messi, not playing well. Messi and the team did not look very good, but there can be all complaints only against Messi, because everyone expects from him, I would say, miracles on the field. He looks better now and the team looks better, ”he explained.

The Czech midfielder stressed that he would like to see the 33-year-old Barcelona striker in the club for a long time, since he, according to him, is the symbol of the team in recent years.

“And of course it would be a huge loss not only on the football field. I hope that Messi will stay at Barcelona and everything will be fine, ”concluded Yaroshik.

On April 4, it became known that Messi wants to talk with the new president of Barça Joan Laporte about the terms of the extension of the contract, which ends this summer. The Argentinean is ready to demand a clear sports project. It is noted that by the end of the season, the 33-year-old striker will decide to continue his career.

On April 10, Real Madrid will play Barcelona in the Spanish Championship. Real Madrid are currently in third place in the La Liga standings with 63 points. Barcelona is second with 65 points.

REN TV will be the only federal TV channel to broadcast this match. The game will start at 21:50 Moscow time.