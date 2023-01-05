Morelia, Michoacán.- The Jiquilpan Regional Prosecutor’s Office reclassified the femicide of Frida Santamaría García as manslaughter, in addition to summoning an abbreviated trial hearing for Wednesday morning without having consulted the indirect victims, the victim’s family revealed.

Advised by the MAPAS collective, they denounced that they found out about this reclassification yesterday, which they consider to be illegal and out of the gender perspective protocols.

The alleged perpetrator, Juan Pablo “N”, at the end of last year requested an abbreviated trial after pleading guilty to having activated the weapon with which his then girlfriend was murdered, causing her death involuntarily.

It was December 15 when he admitted to having fired the weapon, then fleeing to La Barca, Jalisco, and on the way throwing away Frida’s cell phone. In front of the MP, she said that she did indeed fire the weapon, but that it was not intentional.

Frida’s mother added that her family never accepted the abbreviated trial, but the Jiquilpan Prosecutor’s Office already gave her input with a hearing held on January 4.

Sofía Blanco, spokesperson for MAPAS, added that the regional Prosecutor’s Office skipped the proper procedure, since it never asked for the family’s consent to reclassify it as manslaughter.

He described the authority’s handling of the case as “cynicism”, and alluded to possible influence peddling, as he recounted that Juan Paulo’s father is Alejandro Amezcua, who in turn is the brother-in-law of Alfredo Anaya, former Secretary of Economic Development in the cabinet of Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla.

In the reclassification of femicide as culpable homicide, the Jiquilpan Prosecutor’s Office is seeking a reparation agreement and a sentence of only three years, “so it could even be released tomorrow,” said the relatives, who have even found out that A welcome party has already been organized for the defendant.

Frida’s father, Eduardo Santamaría Cervantes, said he had been threatened on several occasions and blamed the entire procedure on the regional prosecutor Alberto Padilla Ontiveros, as well as the ministerial agent Pablo Basurto.

With information from El Sol de Morelia.