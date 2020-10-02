If you are a prepaid user of Reliance Jio and are looking for a plan that does not get too heavy on the pocket and also gets plenty of data, then your search ends. Here we are going to tell about the Jio prepaid plan, in which you get 3GB data every day, plus 6GB extra data and live cricket will also be enjoyed. That is, use full data and see IPL.The validity of Reliance Jio’s Rs 401 plan is 28 days. In this, 3 GB data per day + 6 GB additional data is being given. In this way, users can use a total of 90 GB of data. The plan offers unlimited calling from Jio on Jio network and 1000 non-Jio minutes for calling on other networks.

Will be able to watch Live IPL

The plan also provides free subscription to 100 SMS and Jio apps daily. The special thing is that Disney + Hotstar is also being given free membership. Through this, apart from Live IPL, you can also enjoy a lot of different content.

Airtel’s 448 plan

Let us know that Airtel offers a plan of Rs 448 with some similar features. The validity of the plan is 28 days, in which 3GB data, 100 SMS daily and unlimited calling is offered on all networks. In this also, Disney + Hotstar VIP Membership is being given free for one year. Vi does not offer any plan with such membership.