Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and BSNL offer a lot of plans for their customers. Some of these are also work-from-home plans, which prove useful for customers who need more data than usual. Some work-from-home plans depend on the validity of the current pack and some come with their own validity. Here we are telling you about similar plans priced below Rs 151.

Airtel and Vi plan for 48 rupees: This plan comes with a validity of 28 days and features a total of 3 GB of data. In Vi’s plan, customers get additional access to Vi movies and TV.

Airtel’s Rs 98 plan: Airtel’s plan is getting 12 GB of data. Like Jio, there is no validity in this plan and it works only on the validity of the current plan.

Jio’s Rs 51 plan: 6 GB data has been given in this voucher of Reliance Jio. The special thing is that there is no validity in this plan and it only works on the validity of the current plan.

Vi’s Rs 16 data voucher: This is the cheapest data voucher from Vodafone-Idea. The plan offers only 24 hours of validity. Customers are given 1 GB of data.

Prepaid plan of Rs 98 for Vi: Like Airtel, this plan of Vi is also getting 12 GB of data. However, it gives 28 days validity to customers. At the same time, Airtel’s plan is without any validity limit.

Jio plan for Rs 101 and Rs 151: In Reliance Jio’s Rs 101 prepaid plan, customers get 12 GB data only on the validity of the current plan. Apart from this, 30 GB data is given for 30 days in the Work from Home plan of Rs 151.

BSNL Rs 56 and Rs 151 plan: The validity of BSNL’s Rs 56 plan is 10 days. Only 10 GB of data is given in it. At the same time, 40 GB data is being given for 30 days in the company’s 151-rupee plan.