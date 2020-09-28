Competition among broadband Internet service providers has increased significantly. Meanwhile, state-run BSNL has also launched some of its new fiber broadband plans on Sunday. With these plans, BSNL is trying to give tough competition to Airtel Xstream Fiber and Reliance JioFiber. As far as users are concerned, they are looking for plans in which more benefits are being offered at a lower price. That is why here we are telling you about the best benefit cheap broadband plans of these three service providers. These plans come with free calling and 3300GB data.The name of this plan of BSNL is ‘Fiber Basic’. In this plan, the company is offering 3.3TB (3300GB) of data with a downloading and uploading speed of 30Mbps. After the data limit is over, the internet speed available in the plan decreases to 2Mbps. Another special thing of the plan is that users also get unlimited calling benefits. Users will have to pay an installation charge of Rs 500 for this service.

Jio Fiber plan for Rs 399

This plan of Jio has been launched a few weeks ago. This plan named ‘Bronze’ offers 30Mbps downloading and uploading speed, just like BSNL plan. In the plan, users are also being given unlimited calling with a total of 3.3TB of data. After the data limit is over, the speed of this plan becomes 1Mbps. The company also collects an installation charge of Rs 1000 from users.

Airtel Extreme Fiber Rs 499 Wall Plan

The name of this plan of Airtel Extreme Fiber is ‘Unlimited’. 3.3TB data is being offered in this plan only. However, this plan of Airtel comes with an uploading and downloading speed of 40Mbps. The specialty of the plan is that it offers free subscription to many OTT services with unlimited calling benefits. The company is taking its users Rs 1000 as installation charge. However, if users subscribe to this plan for 3, 6 or 12 months, then they will not have to pay any subscription charge.