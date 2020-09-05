Telecom companies keep bringing new plans to woo users. With the launch of new plans, nowadays the trend of revising old plans has also increased considerably. In the last few days, including Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have also revived many old plans along with adding new plans and vouchers to their prepaid plans portfolio. Let’s know details.Airtel started offering ‘free data coupons’ in July with select plans. Now the company is offering the same offer with plans of Rs 289, Rs 448 and Rs 599. Under this offer, users are being given two 1GB data coupons with a validity of 28 days in the plan of Rs 289 and Rs 448. At the same time, in the plan of Rs 599, users are being given four coupons with 1 GB of data for 56 days. To avail this offer, users will have to recharge their number through the Airtel Thanks App.

Apart from this, Airtel in association with PepsiCo India has started giving users up to 2 GB free data on the purchase of 10 and 20 rupees packets of crisps, Uncle Chips, Ledges and Doritos. Under this offer, free data benefit can be taken thrice from a number. This offer is valid till January 2021.

Vodafone-Idea new and revised plans

Vodafone-Idea has launched plans of Rs 109 and Rs 169 for Delhi circle. These plans come with a validity of 20 days. Talking about the benefits available in the plan, you will get unlimited calling and 300 free SMS with a total of 1 GB of data in the recharge of Rs 109. The plan also offers free subscription to G5 and Vodafone Play. On the other hand, the plan of Rs 169 has the benefit of unlimited calling and 1 GB daily data with 100 free SMS every day. Like the Rs 109 plan, it also gets a free subscription to the G5 and Vodafone Play.

Vodafone 46 rupee voucher

Vodafone has increased the availability of its Rs 46 voucher. Now this voucher has also been made available in Delhi. In this plan voucher, users get 100 minutes for Vodafone-to-Vodafone calling. These benefits available in this plan, which come with a validity of 28 days, are actually night benefits, which can be availed from 11 am to 6 am.

Reliance Jio’s new and revised plans

Reliance Jio has launched two new plans for its users. These plans are Rs 499 and Rs 777. The specialty of the plans is that they are getting Disney + Hotstar subscription free for Rs 399.

Reliance live

In the plan of Rs 499, users get 1.5 GB of data daily up to 56. At the same time, if you talk about the Rs 777 plan, then unlimited calling is being given for Jio networks with 1.5 GB of data every day. The plan offers 3000 minutes to call other networks. The validity of this plan coming with Daily 100 free SMS is 84 days. In both plans, users get free subscription of Jio apps.