The Indian telecom market is changing rapidly and plan companies are offering a lot of benefits at a lower price. Right now the focus of Reliance Jio, Bharatiya Airtel and Vi (Vodafone Idea) is on giving more high-speed data to the users. Apart from this, unlimited calling is also available in all plans. However, if your budget is low and you make more calling then all three companies are offering good plans for less than Rs 200. You can choose the best for you from the plans given below,

Airtel plans

The telecom operator is offering five plans for less than Rs 200 and the cheapest plan starts at Rs 19. The validity of all plans is different,

19 rupees

Airtel’s cheapest plan offers unlimited calling and 200MB data with two days validity.

129 rupees

The plan offers 1 GB of data and 300 SMS and it also offers Airtel Thanks benefits. The validity of the plan is 28 days.

149 rupees

In this plan with 28 days validity, 2 GB data and 300 SMS users are available. This plan also offers free calling on all networks.

179 rupees

In this plan of Airtel, 2 GB data, 100 SMS and Airtel Thanks benefits are available daily. Unlimited free calling is also available in this country.

199 rupees

This plan with unlimited calling offers 1 GB daily data and 100 SMS daily are also available in it. This plan comes with 24 days validity.

Reliance Jio plans

Jio users get the option to recharge from three plans for less than Rs 200. The cheapest Jio plan is Rs 129.

129 rupees

This plan of Reliance Jio comes with a validity of 28 days and it offers 1000 minutes for calling on non-Jio networks. Apart from unlimited calling on Jio from Jio, it also offers 2 GB of data.

149 rupees

This plan, which offers unlimited calling from Jio to Jio, gets 1000 minutes for calling on the remaining networks. This plan with a validity of 28 days, gets 1 GB data and 100 SMS daily.

199 rupees

Subscribers get 1.5 GB of data daily in this plan with a validity of 28 days. Apart from 100 SMS daily, the plan offers unlimited calling from Jio to Jio. For calling on the rest of the network, it is given 1000 minutes.

Vi (Vodafone Idea) plans

Vodafone-Idea users get the option to recharge from four plans for free calling at less than Rs 200. These plans range from Rs 19 to Rs 199.

19 rupees

Like Airtel’s 19-rupee plan, it also gets 200MB of data with a validity of 2 days. During this, users can make unlimited free calling.

129 rupees

The validity of this plan with 2 GB total data is 28 days. This plan offers 300 SMS and unlimited calling on all networks.

149 rupees

The plan is app and web exclusive and comes with 3GB of data with unlimited calling and 300 SMS with a validity of 28 days.

199 rupees

In this plan with 24 days validity, 1 GB of data is available daily. Apart from this, 100 SMS are received daily and users can make free calling.