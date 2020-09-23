The new postpaid plan has been announced by telecom company Reliance Jio on Tuesday, which is priced at Rs 399. Now the company is offering many plans with ‘JioPostpaid Plus’. After five plans in the postpaid category from Jio, like the prepaid, there will be a competition of cheap plans with the rest of the companies. Postpaid plans are also being offered by Airtel and Vi (Vodafone Idea). In such a situation, it can be seen which company is offering better benefits to the users.

Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, Prime Video, JioTV and JioCinema subscribe as OTT benefits to all postpaid plans offered by Jio. Talking about the rest of the telecom operators, Airtel and Vi are also offering such additional benefits. However, Disney + Hotstar subscriptions are available only with Jio’s plans. At the same time, the free Netflix subscription available is a ‘Netflix Mobile’ plan priced at Rs 199.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Unlimited data under ₹ 300, validity for a month

Family connections in these plans

Data rollover benefits are offered by all companies to customers and in addition to the option of going to the family postpaid plan, all telecom operators are also getting it. Jio users get the benefit of family plans with plans of Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499. With Airtel, this benefit is available on plans of Rs 749, Rs 999 and Rs 1,599. At the same time, three family plans are being offered by Vi for Rs 598, Rs 749 and Rs 999.

Unlimited calling option

In postpaid plans of all companies, users get the benefit of unlimited SMS in addition to unlimited voice calling. Talking about the price, many postpaid plans are available in the same category. Both Jio and Vi offer Rs 399 plan but Jio gives more data. Both Airtel and Vi have a plan of Rs 499 and both offer almost the same benefits. Jio offers plans of Rs 599 and Vi 598 and both get a family connection, although Jio is offering more data.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans of all three companies for less than ₹ 200

Many benefits near jio

Customers of both Airtel and Vi are being offered a plan of Rs 749, which comes with family connection options. The benefits of these two are also almost identical. Also, a plan of Rs 999 is being offered by all the three telecom operators. With this plan, Jio offers the most data. Apart from this, in terms of OTT benefits, Jio is ahead of both Airtel and Vi. All three companies are offering family connections on the plan priced at Rs 999.