Telecom companies may soon increase the tariff of their prepaid plans. To increase profitability in the business, companies are thinking about making their plans costlier. In such a situation, it would be better to recharge your number with the best plan with long term validity before the tariff increases. So let us know about some of the most lucrative long term recharge plans of Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea (Vi) and Airtel, in which many other benefits are being given with data up to 740GB.If you use Airtel’s number, then you can recharge with prepaid plan of Rs 2,698 before the tariff is expensive. The plan is being offered by offering 2 GB of data daily. With this 365-day validity, unlimited calling is available for any network across the country. You will also get the benefit of 100 free SMS every day in the plan. Talking about the additional benefits found in the plan, it is being offered a free subscription of Disney + Hotstar coming at a price of Rs 399. Apart from this, the company is also offering free subscription of Airtel Extreme Premium in the plan.

Great opportunity to buy Redmi 9 smartphone, sale today

This plan of Reliance Jio is the best

Reliance Jio’s Rs 2599 plan is also good for long term benefits. In this, 10 GB bonus data is also being given along with 2 GB every day. Accordingly, a total of 740GB of data is available in Jio’s 365-day validity plan. Unlimited calling for Jio networks is being given in the plan. At the same time, in this plan you get 12 thousand minutes to call other networks. This plan, which comes with 100 free SMS daily, also provides free access to Jio apps along with VIP subscription of Disney + Hotstar. Both these benefits are for one year.

Best plan for Vi users

For long validity, Vodafone users can recharge with a plan of Rs 2,595. 2GB data is being offered daily in this plan, which comes with 365 days validity. Unlimited calling is being offered for any network in the plan. In this plan, which comes with 100 free SMS daily, a free subscription of G5 is being offered at a price of Rs 999.