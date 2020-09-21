Since the inception of Reliance Jio, there is a rivalry between Jio and Airtel. Both the companies launched one-priced prepaid plans in which different benefits are given. But apart from Jio and Airtel, Vi (Vodafone Idea) is also continuously in this race and offers recharge packs in the same range. Airtel and Vi have plans for Rs 599 while Jio has a pack of Rs 598. Let’s compare these three prepaid packs and know whose plan is better.The validity of Reliance Jio’s Rs 598 plan is 56 days. Total 112 GB data is available in this pack. That is, the limit of data received every day is 2 GB. In this plan for calling Jio customers are unlimited on Jio network while 2000FUP calling minutes are given on non-Jio network. Customers can also send 100 SMS every day for free. Subscription to Jio apps is also free.

This plan of Jio is also special because Disney + Hotstar subscription with a benefit of Rs 399 is also offered in this pack for 1 year.

Airtel plan of Rs 599

Airtel’s Rs 599 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data every day. The validity of this plan is 56 days. In this pack, customers are offered unlimited calls on every network. There is no FUP limit for calling in this pack of Airtel. Every day 100 SMS are available in this pack for free.

Disney + Hotstar VIP plan is available free in this recharge pack of Airtel. Apart from this, Airtel Extreme Premium, HelloTunes, Wink Music, Shaw Academy for 1 year, and Fastag are offered for Rs 150 cashback.

Vi plan for Rs 599

Vodafone Idea, which has now become Vi, also has a prepaid plan of Rs 599. In this pack, 1.5 GB data is offered every day. Calling is completely free on every network. Customers can also send 100 SMS every day for free. In this pack, 5 GB data is given for 28 days validity.

This recharge pack of Vi offers Rs 125 bonus cash for playing games on MPL and Rs 75 daily discount on ordering from Zomato. But there is no OTT benefit in this recharge pack of Vi.