Recently the Postpaid Plus service has been announced by Reliance Jio and its plans go from Rs 399 to Rs 1,499. These plans also provide subscribers with unlimited talk time benefits, data rollover and family add-on SIM facility. However, it has been revealed from TRAI’s website that Jio users who subscribe to these postpaid plans will also have to submit security deposits. Users will have to deposit from Rs 500 to Rs 1800 like a security deposit.

Reliance Jio has brought five postpaid plus plans last month, including in-flight connectivity packs and international roaming options. The new regulatory filing on the TRAI website said that users taking Jio Postpaid Plus membership will have to deposit a fixed amount as security deposit. However, there is no mention of any such security deposit on Reliance Jio’s website and it is also written in small letters on TRAI’s site.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans of all three companies for less than ₹ 200

How much security on which plan?

According to the details revealed, subscribers of Rs 399 postpaid plan get Rs 500 security, Rs 750 security for users getting Rs 599 plan, Rs 1000 security for Rs 799 postpaid plan and Rs 1200 for customers recharging from Rs 999. Security will have to be deposited. The users who will take the most premium plan of Rs 1,499, will have to pay the maximum amount of Rs 1800 as security deposit. It is clear that the security accumulated with these plans has nothing to do with the benefits that users are getting.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Unlimited data under ₹ 300, Validity for a month

Free subscription to many platforms

In addition to voice calls and data benefits, Jio Postpaid Plus users will also get subscriptions to multiple OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney + Hotstar VIP. Apart from this, free access to all the apps of Jio is also being offered to the users. Also, the benefit of many selected plans can be given by the postpaid plus subscriber by giving extra Rs 250 to their family members. The company’s most premium plan offers 300GB data, 500GB data rollover, unlimited voice and other benefits for Rs 1499.