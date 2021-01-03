Reliance Jio has made major changes. Jio has made free calling on all network numbers from 1 January 2021. In addition, Jio has stopped offering complimentary data benefits on its talk time plans. Also, Jio has stopped offering voice calling benefits on its 4G data vouchers. That is, voice calling will no longer be available on Jio’s 4G data vouchers. Jio started offering free data vouchers of up to 100GB on its talk time plans. At the same time, the company’s 4G data vouchers have been getting non-live minutes up to 1,000 minutes for calling other network numbers, but now it has been discontinued. Let us know what changes have been made in Jio’s 4G data vouchers.

No need for voice calling in 4G data vouchers

Reliance Jio has revised its 4G data vouchers. The company has made changes in 4G data vouchers of Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101. Jio’s Rs 11 4G data vouchers used to get 75 minutes to call another network number. At the same time, a data voucher of Rs 101 used to get 1,000 minutes for calling the number of another network. In addition to providing voice calling benefits, Jio had doubled the data benefits in these vouchers. For example, in 11 rupee vouchers, with 75 calling minutes, 800MB data was started instead of 400MB.

At the moment, there has been no change in the data benefits of these 4G data vouchers of Jio. However, non-geo calling benefits have been scrapped. Overall, these are data vouchers with no voice calling minutes.

Data benefit ended with top-up plans

Reliance Jio’s talktime plans of Rs 10, 20, 50 rupees, 100 rupees, 500 rupees and 1,000 rupees used to get complimentary data up to 100GB. However, now the offer of complementary data has been discontinued in these talk-time plans. Now these are only talk time plans. Jio’s Rs 1,000 top-up plan offers a talk time benefit of only Rs 844.46.