Highlights: Delhi Police uses new techniques to investigate riots in February

Analyzed Internet traffic, accused used to talk through VoIP

Facial Reconstruction Software used to identify burnt corpses

Alleged rioters identified with text messages sent to e-vehicle

Raj Shekhar, New Delhi

The charge sheet of thousands of pages about the conspiracy of riots in February was not ready. The Delhi Police used new scientific techniques for investigation. Since the case was very sensitive, investigators went beyond traditional tools such as call details records and used additional techniques. For example, an experiment was done with Internet protocol details record analysis. The police of western countries often use it. In this, the internet traffic of those smartphones are connected through VoIP calls etc. Through this, connection can be established between those smartphone users. Many accused of Delhi riots used to talk on calls through WhatsApp and Telegram. This technique worked in such a situation.

Software to detect identity and money transactions

Where the money came from and who went to incite violence, it was also known through software. The Delhi Police used fund flow analytics software to find patterns in the transactions of the accused and then connected the connection to the alleged riots of that amount. An investigator said, “We used facial reconstruction software to identify the burnt bodies. The skull was superimposed on the victim’s photographs.”

Identification by message, clues found from geo location

The alleged rioters were also identified through text messages. Their owners were traced by sending a message to the e-vehicle before setting the vehicles on fire. A source said, “The numbers from which the messages were sent on the day of the riots were obtained from the government database. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch also used these techniques to investigate other cases related to the riots. To find out the movements of the accused, the police took out the details of the installed Google Maps in their phones. It helped in solving the murder case of Rahul Solanki through geo-location analysis. Solanki was shot at 5.50 pm on 24 February.

More than two and a half thousand identified with technology

“We obtained a total of 945 video clips from CCTV cameras on the streets, smartphones, media houses and video recordings from elsewhere. They were then analyzed with the help of analytics tools and facial recognition systems. Photographs emanated from them,” an official said. There were matches from several databases. This enabled us to identify 2,655 people and take legal action against them on the basis of evidence.

Face recognition technique used in Shahbaz murder case

Facial Recognition Techniques were used to identify the dead bodies which were completely burnt. This technique was particularly used in the case of the murder of Shahbaz of Karawal Nagar. Data were recovered from the mobile handsets seized from the accused. From these mobiles many call recordings, videos were obtained which became digital evidence. When contacted, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava said, “The details cannot be shared so the matter is in court. But I agree that our investigation is largely based on scientific tools and methods.”