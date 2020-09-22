Reliance Jio has launched new plans under the name Postpaid Plus. Connectivity, experience and entertainment have been taken care of in these new plans. Jio has brought five plans ranging from Rs 399 to Rs 1499. In these, users will also get free subscription of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney + Hotstar VIP in Jio Postpaid Plus plans with unlimited voice calling and SMS. Family plans and data rollover facilities are also available in these plans. That is, if the data of the plan can no longer be used, then it will be added to the plan for the next month.

Jio’s new plans ..

Rs 399 postpaid plan

The plan of Rs 399 will also get 75 GB data, unlimited voice calls and SMS, Amazon, Netflix, Hotstar VIP subscription and rollover of 200 GB data.

Rs 599 plan

The plan of Rs 599 will also get 100 GB data, unlimited voice calls and SMS, Amazon, Netflix, Hotstar VIP subscription and rollover of 200 GB data. An extra SIM and family plan will be available.

Rs 799 plan

The plan of Rs 799 will also get 150 GB data, unlimited voice calls and SMS, Amazon, Netflix, Hotstar VIP subscription and rollover of 200 GB data. Two extra sim and family plans will be available.

999 rupees plan

The Rs 999 plan will also offer 200GB data, unlimited voice calls and SMS, Amazon, Netflix, Hotstar VIP subscription and rollover of 500GB data. Three additional SIM and family plans will be available.

Rs 1,499 plan

Jio Postpaid Rs 1,499 plan will also get 300 GB data, unlimited voice calls and SMS, Amazon, Netflix, Hotstar VIP subscription and 500 GB data rollover. Unlimited data and voice will be available for the US and UAE.

