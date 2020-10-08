Jio has recently introduced new postpaid plans called JioPostpaid Plus. Their price starts at Rs 399. Jio has now announced special facility for postpaid users of other companies to take Jio’s postpaid service. Jio has announced that users of other telecom companies that enjoy JioPostpaid Plus can carry forward their credit limits. The special thing is that no fee will be charged for this.Actually, postpaid users are always afraid that their bill will not come too much. In such a situation, postpaid customers can decide how much they can get billed in a month through the credit limit feature. Jio’s credit limit carry-forward facility will make it easier for other postpaid users to come to Jio.

Use feature in 3 steps

step 1: From the postpaid number you want to switch to Jio, send Hi to Whatsapp number 8850188501.

Step 2: Upload your current postpaid bill.

Step 3: After 24 hours you can get the JioPostpaid Plus SIM either by going to the nearest Jio store or through the home-delivery facility, as well as continue the current credit limit without any charge.

Reliance Jio’s latest Rs 1,499 plan, 300GB data and unlimited calls

What are geopostpaid plus plans

Explain that under JioPostPaid Plus, five plans of Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1499 come. Different data limits are available in these plans. All plans come with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney + Hotstar membership along with unlimited voice and SMS.