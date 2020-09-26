A few days ago, Reliance Jio has launched new Dhan Dhana Dhan plans. In this, Jio has launched five plans. The price of these plans starts at Rs 399. The most important thing about these plans is that in these users get free data and unlimited calling and many apps are also subscribed. We will tell you which Postpaid Dhan Dhana dhan plan is the cheapest and what are its benefits.

Rs 399 postpaid plan

The most special thing about this plan is that you get 75 GB data in it, along with this, users get unlimited calling and SMS. The most beneficial thing with this plan is the subscription of Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney + Hotstar. Apart from this plan, this plan also brings facilities like free international roaming, ISD, SIM home delivery, facility to convert existing Jio number to posterpaid, and premium call center for better experience for the user.

399 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio has a validity of 56 days in the recharge plan of Rs 399. In this, the user gets 1.5 GB of data every day. Jio gets unlimited calling from Jio for calling in the plan. Apart from this, 2000 minutes are given for other networks. Apart from this, subscription of Jio apps and 100 MMS per day facility are also available in this plan.